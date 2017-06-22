Frickley’s recruitment drive nears completion

Frickley Athletic manager Spencer Fearn says he is close to finishing his recruitment of players ahead of the new season after adding another four to the squad in the past week.

Goalkeeper Danny Rusling, 21 and wide man Rhys Davies, 21, became the latest to join the Blues revolution following the signing last week of 32-year-old Nicky Darker and defender Jameel Ible – a popular figure in a previous spell at Westfield Lane and one of a number of former players to be returning to the club for 2017-18.

Rusling spent 10 years at Barnsley before moving to Shaw Lane and then Maltby and comes in as the number two to Sebastian Malkowski while Davies, who was with Liversedge last season, will add further attacking options.

Fearn said: “In Seb we have one of the best keepers in the league and we are delighted he is with us at Frickley. Like all good squads we need two keepers that have great ability and it’s good news that Danny joins us to provide back up and competition.

“Securing Rhys also strengthens our squad. I’ve seen first-hand what a good player he is and his pace will cause problems for our opposition. He also knows where the goal is, scoring 14 goals last season from out wide in what was an excellent season for him.

“It has been a very busy few weeks and we are almost there in terms of recruitment.

“We are delighted with the calibre of players we have in our squad and there will be a real competition for places, which is good for our club.

“We still have several players coming on trial pre-season and we also have some exciting young players looking to progress from the under 19s into senior football. So, we are looking forward to seeing more of these lads when we come back in a couple of weeks.”

Frickley are pleased to have big defender Ible back on board to play alongside another returning player in John Cyrus in a potentially strong looking central defence. Former Stocksbridge, Maltby Main, Goole and Belper Town man Darker, meanwhile, will add experience and can play in several positions.

Fearn added: “The fans will all know about Jameel’s quality and it’s great he has chosen to come back to us from Scarborough where he had another impressive season. He will be a very important player for us, for sure.

“In Nicky we have a player who has spent most of his career in midfield, but has of late converted to a centre-back where he has been excellent. He is competitive, technically very good and was a fans favourite with his style of play at his previous club.”