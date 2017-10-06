Frickley ready to hit Wembley trail

Frickley Athletic take a break from the pressure of trying to amass points for a promotion push in the Evo-Stik League as they go on the Wembley trail in playing in the FA Trophy this Saturday.

Fellow First Division North side Sheffield FC are the Blues’ opponents for a preliminary round tie kicking off 3pm.

It will be a quick return to Sheffield’s BT Local Business Stadium for Spencer Fearn and his team and if it as eventful as the previous visit only just over three weeks ago supporters are in for a cracking tie.

The Blues came away with all three points from that league game, but only after Gavin Allott netted an 88th minute winner to give them a 4-3 win in a seven-goal thriller.

Since them the world’s oldest football club has struggled with four more defeats before they stopped the rot with a 2-2 draw with Romulus last weekend.

Frickley have been up and down, but will welcome the chance of an FA Trophy run with the possibility of a fixture against one of the top non-league sides further down the line if they can progress.

Frickley, meanwhile, have been sad to report the deaths of two former players – Colin Roberts and Tommy Holmes.

Roberts, born in Castleford in 1933, joined Frickley for the 1956-57 season and played for three years before moving to Bradford City. He returned in 1961-62 as a player and later trainer until 1970 and played over 260 games for the Blues.

Holmes died in June, but the club has only just become aware. Born in Hemsworth in 1934, he made 215 appearances for Frickley after playing for four seasons from 1962 then returning in 1969-70.