Frickley proud to unveil new pavilion

Years of hard work and fundraising came to fruition on Tuesday when Frickley Athletic FC officially opened their state-of-the-art new pavilion.

The club raised £50,000 with their own fundraising and have received help through grants from the Football Foundation, and the Premier League through the Football Stadia Improvement Fund.

The money has enabled the club to install a brand new changing pavilion at their Westfield Land ground, which is helping to improve the lack of grassroots sport changing provision in the area. The facility will also be used by local groups and community organisations, including partner club South Elmsall United JFC.

The new facility, which will be used by Frickley Athletic FC’s seven teams, replaces two changing rooms in poor condition due to age.

The pavilion includes four team changing rooms; two officials’ changing rooms; a disabled access changing room; a first aid room; an office space; a multi-use clubroom; a kitchen; spectator toilets and storage facilities and will make Frickley’s ground one of the best in the Evo-Stik League.

The project was made possible thanks to a £358,790 grant from the Premier League and The FA Facilities Fund, which is delivered by the Football Foundation. The Premier League, through the Football Stadia Improvement Fund, (FSIF) contributed £100,000 towards the works. The project also received £50,000 from the Sport England Inspired Facilities Fund.

Since 2000 the Football Foundation Funding Partners’ investment has provided 327 grants worth £12m towards grassroots sports projects worth over £25.7m across the whole of Sheffield and Hallamshire.

Founded in 2000, the Football Foundation is the largest sports charity in the UK funded by the Premier League, The FA and Government, via Sport England. Since it was launched it has awarded around 15,000 grants worth more than £580m.

Tuesday’s opening ceremony was performed by former Frickley player Russ Wilcox, who is currently head of recruitment at Doncaster Rovers, and those in attendance included Mayor of South Elmsall Peter Jordan.