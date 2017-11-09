Frickley produce four star display in Senior Cup

Frickley Athletic advanced impressively into the third round of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup on Tuesday night when they beat Sheffield FC 4-0.

Remarkably this was the Blues’ third visit to the oldest club in the world this season and they have come back with victories on all three occasions, scoring 11 goals in the process.

This time they were ahead from the 15th minute as Teddy Bloor set up Jacob Hazel to score with a tap-in.

Richard Patterson then provided the assist for Danny Frost to make it 2-0 before half-time.

Hazel hit the crossbar after the break, but within a minute found the net for his second after making space well.

Frickley remained in control and added a fourth goal against their fellow Evo-Stik First Division South team when substitute Fabian Bailey produced a towering header.

They saw out the remainder with ease to complete a 4-0 win and one of their best performances of the season.

Frickley now turn their attention back to the Evo-Stik League with a First Division South game at home to Corby Town this Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Last week’s draw at Leek Town left the Blues in sixth position, but in a tight league they are only five points behind Alvechurch in second.

They face a testing game, however, if they are to climb back up the league this weekend with Corby a place above them following last Saturday’s matches. They are two points ahead of the Blues from a game more so a tight tussle looks on the cards with both sides showing already this season that they can find the net, but can let goals in.

New boy Shawn Mitchell looks set to make his debut for Frickley after completing a move from Maltby Main this week.