Frickley now heading south

After previously being announced as playing in the Evo-Stik League’s First Division North a change of plans has seen Frickley Athletic now put in the South section for the 2017-18 season.

The league refused Ilkeston FC a licence following repeated breaches of the previously issued conditional licence applied last season so the Derbyshire team have been booted out of the competition. As a result of this Goole AFC have been reprieved from relegation and will replace Frickley in the First Division North with the Blues moved into the South.

A statement from the league said: “The NPL shares the frustrations of clubs, officials and supporters of member clubs at the length of time taken in finalising club allocations.

“The league continues to press the FA to have in place more stringent deadlines in the future.

On the switch, Frickley manager Spencer Fearn said: “The Evo-Stik South has some very good sides, Stocksbridge, Spalding United, Basford and Cleethorpes Town who won the NCE League last season to name a few, will all expect to do well.

“We have a bit more travelling, but no matter what division we are in, apart from re-arranging a couple of friendlies we will be preparing exactly the same. We are all looking forward to getting pre-season underway on June 26.”