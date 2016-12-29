Frickley miss out on festive cheer

Festive cheer was in short supply in the north east for Frickley Athletic as they lost their Boxing Day game at Spennymoor Town.

Goals at either end of the match gave the hosts a 2-0 victory in a hard fought Evo-Stik Premier League match.

Frickley were short on substitutes again, but were able to field a strong starting line-up with new boy Andre Johnson included up front alongside Curtley Martin-Wyatt.

Johnson was signed just before Christmas from Corby, for who he scored against the Blues back in October, and it is hoped his goal potential can give Frickley a New Year boost.

He scored goals for fun for Worksop earlier in his career and has joined Frickley on an initial one month loan until January 21.

He was unable to make an immediate impact at sixth-placed Spennymoor, who made the perfect start when wide player Robert Ramshaw smashed a volley into the net in only the third minute.

Only a fine point blank save by Josh Diggles prevented a second goal as the keeper did well to deflect Glen Taylor’s volley wide.

Frickley came into the game and Martin-Wyatt raced through, but home keeper Daniel Lowson came out to block well.

Luke Hinsley had the ball in the net for Frickley only to be ruled offside. They were close again when a mis-hit cross caught on the wind and would have ended up in the net if keeper Lowson had not been alert.

At the other end, Diggles did well to hold onto the ball after Taylor produced a powerful shot.

Spennymoor started the second half well, but the Blues survived several near misses before Martin-Wyatt had a half-chance after the ball bounced behind the home defence only for Joseph Tait and Lowson to do enough to force him behind.

Frickley had a great chance to level when new boy Johnson got on the end of a looping cross, but his touch let him down close to goal.

It was all over for them in added time when Spennymoor were awarded a penalty and Tait made no mistake to make it 2-0.

Despite the defeat Frickley remain fifth from bottom ahead of their next game, which is next Monday when they are at home to second-placed Whitby Town (kick-off 3pm), looking for revenge after a 4-0 beating at their hands back in August.