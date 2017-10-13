Frickley manager pleased with improved display

Manager Spencer Fearn was delighted with Frickley Athletic’s performance against Sheffield as they bounced back to their best form.

The FA Trophy tie win followed three matches without a victory and was based on a hard working display all over the pitch according to Fearn.

He said: “It was a great performance, really enjoyable.

“We asked them to stick to a game plan, which was basically work your socks off, track back when you’re out of possession, drop in, pick their full-backs up. They didn’t have much of a kick.

“We haven’t created a mountain of chances as we normally do, but the chances we have created we have taken really well.

“We managed the game really well and I’m really delighted.

“Defensively we were loads better. We spoke about where we need to improve, the defensive principles, and we did that.

“Patterson in the middle orchestrated a great performance. Jake Hazel was great, not only with his hat-trick and how he took the goals, but with his work ethic. That was typical across the pitch, they were absolutely brilliant. They never stopped.

“Grant Allott’s had his best game in a Frickley shirt, he kept it simple. He won his headers – he’s great in the air – and because he’s a good footballer sometimes he tries to do a bit too much, but he didn’t, he got it down and passed it well.

“Fab (Bailey) was great. He’s been out of the team the last three or four weeks, sometimes you do that with younger players, but he’s come back in and looked superb. Again he’s a good technical footballer, but he had the heart of a lion.”

Fearn is hoping the win has seen Frickley turn a corner.

He added: “All teams have a bit of a bad patch. Hopefully that’s ours out of the way now.

“It’s been a tough 10 days for us as a football club because we know we’ve not played well, but we’re into the next round of the FA Trophy.

“We’re not going to get this level every week, but that’s what we aspire to.”