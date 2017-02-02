Frickley let lead slip to lose at Coalville

Frickley Athletic’s winning run came to an end when they let an early lead slip to lose 3-1 at Coalville Town in the Evo-Stik Premier League.

Waide Fairhurst’s fourth goal in three games since he moved to the club gave the Blues a flying start, but they could not hold on for long and missed out on a chance to move further clear of the relegation zone.

Frickley were quick out of the traps and piled on some early pressure with four consecutive corners.

They went ahead in the 21st minute when new boy Luke Porritt cut inside from the right wing on a good run and delivered a fine cross from which Fairhurst headed home past the home keeper.

But the goal seemed to have the effect of spurring the hosts on as they were level within four minutes.

While attempting to clear a corner, Julian Lawrence slipped and virtually caught the ball, resulting in the referee awarding a penalty put away by Nat Watson despite Sebastian Malkowski did getting a hand to the ball.

Massiah McDonald then almost produced a solo goal, spinning his man just inside the Frickley half and racing through on goal only to fizz his shot just wide of the far post.

Tyler Williams had a great chance to restore Frickley’s lead after being picked out by Porritt, but despite having time to get into the box he hit his shot over.

They then suffered an injury blow with full-back Gary Stohrer having to go off, to be replaced by Joseph Pugh.

In the second half Rory Coleman was inches away from putting Coalville ahead with a free-kick from 20 yards out, but Coalville went ahead when McDonald raced onto a ball over the top and got there ahead of Malkowski to score.

Coleman came close to adding a third home goal when denied by Malkowski and McDonald raced through again only for the Frickley keeper to save well.

However, substitute Edilson Antonio did make it 3-1 when he made an almost instant impact after coming on to score from McDonald’s unselfish square pass.

There was no way back for the Blues, who could not match their performances in their previous three matches when they had achieved victories.