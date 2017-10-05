Frickley hit back to earn a point

Frickley Athletic had to settle for a point from their latest Evo-Stik First Division South game when they drew 2-2 away at Carlton Town last night.

After defeats in their previous two matches it was a step forward, but they had to come from two down to get their draw.

Carlton edged the first half, but it took them until just before the break to open the scoring though Jordan Wilson.

When Wilfried Gnahore added a second five minutes into the second period after keeper Sebastian Malkowski had conceded a penalty it looked like the Blues were facing an uphill battle.

But Jack Burton was quick to give them a lifeline, netting with a fine strike after being set up by Gavin Allott just two minutes later.

They then made it 2-2 on 69 minutes when Jameel Ible scored from close range.

It was nip and tuck in the closing stages, but no further goals meant a point apiece.