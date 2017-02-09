Frickley fightback falls inches short

Frickley Athletic produced a spirited fightback, but fell just short as they lost 3-2 away to seventh-placed Nantwich in the Evo-Stik Premier League on Tuesday.

The Blues were looking to get back to winning ways after a 2-0 home defeat to Corby Town last Saturday. But a late arrival at the ground did not help and after a delayed kick-off they found themselves three down at half-time.

The Blues held out for 39 minutes before three goals in six minutes from Steve Jones, Tom Peers and Joe Mwasile took the game right away.

It stayed 3-0 until 18 minutes from time when Ross Barrows scored with a great strike. The comeback was really on as Barrows netted again 10 minutes later. Joe Pugh then hit the post from a free-kick, but Nantwich clung on and the result left Frickley from bottom.

Frickley were unhappy with the referee as they lost 2-0 to Corby at Westfield Lane last Saturday.

The first big decision that angered the Blues came in the opening minute when defender Macauley Parkinson took a boot to the face and was not given a free-kick although he had to leave the field with winger Tyler Williams having to fill in at left-back for the remainder of the game. To make matters worse, in the same move Corby scored the opening goal as Jordon Crawford put the ball in the net.

With three huge presences missing already in the injured Gary Stohrer and Curtly Martin-Wyatt and the hospitalised Julian Lawrence the Blues were already down on regulars. New loanees Reece Fielding and Ross Barrows went straight into the back four and five minutes in the only player who had ever played in defence in a Frickley shirt before was Rhys Meynell.

Despite the team looking somewhat disjointed, the hosts nearly got on terms when Barrows made a great break and the ball deflected back off him and almost cleared the Corby keeper. Nathan Valentine then saw his attempted lob comfortably saved.

In the second half Luke Mangham got a shot in on the turn, but saw his effort saved before Corby doubled their lead just after the hour when Philip Trainor went through one-on-one.

Luke Porritt could not hit back for the Blues as his shot was easily saved and Frickley’s misery was complete when Fielding was sent-off 10 minutes from time. There was no way back with 10 men although John Lufudu had a shot saved late on.

It was a big defeat with Corby just below Frickley in the table.