Frickley fail to kick on after good start

Frickley Athletic suffered a back to back defeat for the first time this season as they let points slip through their grasp at home to Bedworth United in the Evo-Stik First Division South.

Spencer Fearn’s men started well and looked in full control in the first half only to see the game stood on its head by two Bedworth goals that saw them take a half-time lead in.

They added two more after the break and went on to win 4-2 with Frickley’s day just about summed up when their prolific scorer Gavin Allott had a well struck penalty saved.

They also hit the woodwork, but were made to pay for some poor defending.

The Blues began with just one change from the side that had narrowly lost at Kidsgrove Athletic the previous week, Richard Patterson coming in.

They were quickly into the action as Tom Dugdale whipped in a free-kick and centre-back Jameel Ible got his head to it only for the visiting keeper, Dan Crane, to save.

Crane got away with a miskick when the forwards had taken their eyes off the ball otherwise they would have been left with a tap-in.

But Frickley were ahead on 20 minutes when Jacob Hazel found strike partner Allott in the six-yard box and he did the rest to move within three of a century of goals for the club.

The Blues were totally on top at this point and could have scored again when Bedworth somehow survived a mighty goalmouth scramble with several efforts being blocked.

Patterson then missed a great chance to make it two after the ball was back heeled into his path by Allott, shooting wide after looking well placed to score.

At this point it was looking like how many the hosts would win by, but suddenly Bedworth showed they could play. Khaellen Bailey-Nicholls and Luke Rowe both hit the woodwork to serve notice and the warning was not heeded as Bailey-Nicholls crossed for Luke Keen to swivel smartly and fire low to give home keeper Sebastian Malkowski no chance.

Frickley were unlucky again as Allott hit the crossbar with a header, but the visitors struck a second time when defenders seemed to stand off Keen and he picked his spot with a powerful shot from the edge of the box.

Fearn rang the changes at the interval with Grant Allott and Jack Burton coming off to be replaced by Nicky Darker and Steve Hopewell. However, it was Bedworth who scored again in the first minute of the second half when Bailey-Nicholls burst clear to fire into the far corner of the net.

Within four minutes it was 4-1 as Rowe’s cross was headed home by Keen to complete his hat-trick and home supporters were left scratching their heads at the amazing turn round in the game.

Matt Overton came on for Teddy Bloor and the Blues never stopped trying, but an unlikely comeback never materialised.

They knew it was no their day when awarded a penalty for handball against McAteer only for Allott’s spot kick to be well saved by Crane.

Frickley did make it 4-2 right at the death as substitute Hopewell found the net with a deft flick. But it was too little too late with Bedworth having more than enough in the locker to collect their three points.

It was a strange game and a wasted opportunity for the Blues to challenge the top two in the division and after conceding seven goals in two matches they know they are going to have to be meaner in defence.