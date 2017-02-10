Frickley face tough test against top two team

After sliding back into relegation trouble Frickley Athletic are desperate to get some points on the board again this Saturday.

Lee Morris’s men find themselves just one point above the relegation zone following a third successive defeat on Tuesday and now face a tough task as they travel to play second-placed Buxton.

Any kind of repeat of the first meeting between the teams this season and the fans will be in for a treat, however, after they drew 4-4 in an incident-packed game in October.

Frickley’s chances of moving into mid-table have been hit by a spate of injuries that have not allowed them to field a settled side, but they can include new loan man Ross Barrows who made his debut at right-back against Corby last Saturday.

Barrows has arrived from Halifax Town on an initial one month’s loan deal to cover after regular right-back Gary Stohrer picked up an injury. Frickley have also signed defender Reece Fielding from Doncaster Rovers on loan and have extended Joe Pugh’s loan from Doncaster by another month.