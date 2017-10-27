Frickley face Premier test in FA Trophy tie

Frickley Athletic have the chance to complete a technically unbeaten October if they can pass their next test in the FA Trophy.

Spencer Fearn’s men have won two and drawn three of their games in all competitions in the month, although after the draw with Stocksbridge Park Steels in the Integro League Cup they did lose out on penalties.

But after coming into October on the back of two league defeats it has represented an important improvement and has helped Frickley to climb back up to third place in the Evo-stik First Division South after the 2-0 win over Stamford last Saturday

The Blues are also through to the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy for the first time since 2009, but they face a tough task if they are to progress further with a trip to Greater Manchester to play Ashton United this Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Their hosts are old rivals from the Premier Division of the Evo-Stik League and have made a good start to the season, standing in eighth place after drawing 3-3 with second-placed Shaw Lane last Saturday.

Like Frickley they have been prolific in front of goals with 30 goals from their first 16 league games, although they have had some defensive problems as they have conceded 25 times.

Frickley, meanwhile, face a third trip to Sheffield FC this season as they have been drawn away to the South Yorkshire club in the second round of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup. The tie is due to be played in early November.