Frickley drop down into relegation places

Frickley Athletic found themselves back in the relegation spots after their scheduled game at Buxton was postponed last Saturday.

The Blues slipped down to fourth from bottom in the Evo-Stik Premier League as snow caused their match to be called off after an early morning inspection when it had been impossible for ground officials to clear the pitch sufficiently to enable them to do the ground markings.

In their absence, rivals Corby Town, who beat Lee Morris’s men the previous week, won again as they defeated Mickleover Sports 1-0. This lifted them over the Blues and they are two points ahead of them, although they have played two more games.

Frickley also have two games in hand and remain two points ahead of third from bottom Sutton Coldfield United, who drew 1-1 with Nantwich Town, while Ilkeston are 11 points back and Skelmersdale United 13 behind.

The Blues are back at home this Saturday when they host ninth-placed Rushall Olympic (kick-off 3pm). They also travel to 11th-placed Barwell next Tuesday (7.45pm).