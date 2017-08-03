Frickley continue run of pre-season wins

Frickley Athletic continued their impressive build-up to the new Evo-Stik League season when they put five goals past National League North side North Ferriby United last Saturday and won again on Tuesday night against Hyde United.

A 5-1 success at Westfield Lane in the first of the games showed again the goal threat they are ready to unload on First Division North defences from Saturday week when the season proper starts.

Spencer Fearn’s men were given a tougher run-out in a warm-up at home against Evo-Stik First Division North side Hyde on Tuesday night, but still came out on top 1-0.

Chances were harder to come by and the game remained goalless up to half-time before Josh Nodder came up with a terrific strike from the edge of the box. Keeper Sebastian Malkowski ensured the victory with an excellent save to deny David Brown and it is six wins from seven pre-season matches for the Blues.

On paper Frickley faced their toughest pre-season test when they took on North Ferriby, but they continued the good work of their previous four matches with a confident display against higher division opponents.

Club captain Gavin Allott has wasted no time in getting among the goals again on his return to the club and he led the way with a hat-trick.

His opening goal was well set up by another impressive recruit, Tom Dugdale, who did well down the flanks.

Frickley goalkeeper Malkowski took his chance to impress his new manager when he saved a penalty to keep the Blues ahead and the visitors were further hampered as striker Joe Pugh was taken off on the referee’s advice after getting a bit excited on his return to the ground he called home last season on a loan spell from Doncaster Rovers.

Allott made it two with his second effort before Ferriby pulled a goal back in the opening half.

Frickley turned on the style after the break as Jason Yates found the net with a well struck shot after good work by a trialist then Allott completed his hat-trick and the trial player netted when set up by Rhys Davies who was one of the best players in the second half.

Dugdale covered every blade of grass and on this evidence looks a good recruit in a team that is shaping up well.

Frickley play their final pre-season game this Saturday when they travel to play Coalville, who are old rivals from the Evo-Stik Premier League. Kick-off is 3pm.