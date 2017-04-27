Frickley bow out tamely with defeat

Frickley Athletic went out of the Evo-Stik Premier League with a whimper rather than a roar as they lost their final game 3-0 away to Mickleover Sports.

The already relegated Blues were playing for pride as they knew they would finish third from bottom no matter what the result was, but although there was plenty of effort on show their failings in the final third surfaced again.

Frickley shaded the first half and had probably the best chance only for Dan Palmer to head wide. Luke Mangham created a number of half chances, but the home keeper was not tested much.

Andy Dales hit a shot straight at Blues keeper Sebastian Malkowski who then produced an outstanding save to keep out a better effort by Dales following a swift counter attack.

A Frickley corner caused confusion in the home box, but John McGrath cleared off the line to keep the game goalless to half-time.

The turning point came early in the second half when Sam Akeroyd was sent-off after receiving a second yellow card for dissent.

Two goals in two minutes followed and suddenly Frickley were right up against it. First, Pablo Mills met a free-kick into the box with an audacious back-heel then Dales smashed a shot into the net from 25 yards out.

It was Frickley’s fourth game in eight days and it showed as they struggled to get back into the game.

They stuck at it as Mangham set up Bailey Gooda for a goalbound header which keeper Nick Draper palmed onto the post & out for a corner.

But Mickleover could have added to their tally as Adam Baskerville saw his effort saved by Malkowski.

The hosts did add a third, however, in the 89th minute when Baskerville beat Malkowski with a shot into the top corner from just inside the area.

It was a disappointing way to end Frickley’s 30th consecutive season in the Evo-Stik League’s top flight and the last game under the chairmanship of Gareth Dando.

The former Minsthorpe High School student has been a popular figure at the club and Frickley would like to thank him for his hard work in five years as chairman.

His achievements include the development of the academy teams and the administration of the almost ready to open new changing rooms.

Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane ground was the scene for more disappointment for Frickley Athletic as they failed in their bid to become the most frequent winners of the Sheffield & Hallam Senior Cup.

Up against Shaw Lane with who they will swap places in the Evo-Stik League, they put up a spirited display and created far more chances than their Division One South champions opponents, but lost out 1-0 to a Spencer Harris goal five minutes from time.

It means the Blues stay on 14 victories in the historic competition, level with Sheffield Wednesday.

Despite the final taking place only two days after their relegation from the Premier Division was confirmed, Frickley started well and had much of the play in the opening half. Joe Pugh’s 25-yard shot was saved, Luke Mangham’s looping header went just over and long range efforts by Gary Stohrer and Mangham went close to breaking the deadlock.

Sebastian Malkowski made a good save in the second half for Frickley before Pugh went through only to be unable to get his shot away.

But the only goal of the game came when Harris headed home from close range at the far post after meeting Alex Byrne’s cross.