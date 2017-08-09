Frickley boss pleased with preparations for new season

Frickley Athletic boss Spencer Fearn is pleased with the way recruitment has gone this summer ahead of Saturday’s big kick-off in the Evo-Stik League’s First Division South.

Since taking over from Karl Rose as manager Fearn has overseen an overhaul of the squad with not many of the players kept on from last season’s relegated team.

He has brought back several old favourites alongside a mix of experienced players and youngsters in a bid to put together a squad that can challenge for promotion this season.

He told the Express: “It’s been a big summer.

“When we got there obviously they didn’t have a good season last year.

“We spoke two or three of the boys from last year about keeping them on. The goalkeeper, Seb, has stayed on and he’s probably one of the best keepers in the league.

“We’ve brought some old favourites back - John Cyrus, Jameel Ible, Gav Allott, all previous Frickley players who have played at a higher level and are all good lads.

“There’s also some lads who are stepping up from the Northern East Counties League. I’ve brought a few boys with me from Maltby who are good lads and they have not looked out of place at this level and when we’ve played higher league opposition in pre-season.

“They are lads that I know and it’s all about working hard. We play nice stuff when we can, but it’s all about grafting for 90-95 minutes every week.”

Fearn is keen to look long term as well with the development of youngsters, signed from other clubs and brought in from Frickley’s own under 19s academy team.

He said: “We’ve got three or four lads who are 18 or 19 who’ve been released by clubs and they are adapting to the demands of playing adult football.

“We want to develop these lads as well. One or two might go out on loan to get that experience and as well as building this season’s team we want to start building for the future as well.

“We’re growing our own. We’ve got a decent academy and there’s a lad who’s signed for us out of the under 19 academy, Jack Burton, who hasn’t looked out of place when he’s come on.

“He’s a good lad who works hard and that’s all we ask of them really.

“That’s what the fans demand at Frickley as well.

“Nobody likes to lose a game of football, but if you give 100 per cent there’s never any complaints from anybody.”

Fearn has been pleased with what he has seen in pre-season, but the Blues wrapped up their warm-ups with an 8-1 defeat at Coalville Town when a number of players were missing.

Although not the best way to finish off what had previously been a successful pre-season, Fearn was not too downbeat about the game, saying: “We had a lot of players missing for the game - keeper Seb, Gavin Allott, Jake Hazell, John Cyrus, Stevie Hopewell, Tom Dugdale. You’ve got probably five or six of the first team missing.

“They had other stuff to do. Seb was on holiday, Gav had another commitment, which was fine, it gave us a chance to look at the other lads as well.

“Even though we lost like we did we played some really nice stuff. It was just out of possession that we struggled.”

More from Spencer Fearn in tomorrow’s edition of the Hemsworth & South Elmsall Express.