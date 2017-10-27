Frickley boss Fearn delighted to have Hough on board

Frickley Athletic have added to their defensive ranks with the signing of centre-back Cameron Hough from Evo-Stik Premier League side Shaw Lane.

Hough trained with the Blues in pre-season, but opted for Shaw Lane before moving now to Westfield Lane.

He made his Frickley debut in last week’s Integro League Cup tie against Stocksbridge and started his first league game for the club on Saturday, impressing as the side kept a clean sheet against Stamford.

Manager Spencer Fearn is delighted to have Hough on board as he looks to tighten up a defence that has leaked a few goals in the early weeks of the season.

He said: “It’s great to have Cam with us on a more permanent basis. He trained with us pre-season before Shaw Lane offered him a deal where has featured in several games for them this season.

“He is an athletic defender and can certainly play a bit as well as those who watched the Stocksbridge game will have seen.

“His addition along with Danny Frost and the several excellent performances last week from some of our younger players (against Stocksbridge) gives a real competition for places.”

The new signings have been balanced out by two players leaving the Frickley club.

Bailey Gooda’s loan spell has ended and he has returned to Harrogate, leaving the Blues a bit light in defence until they signed Hough.

Room for Frost has been made by forward Carl Stewart leaving the club.

In his second spell with the Blues he scored three goals this season, with his early effort against Spalding being particularly important.

Frickley have wished both players good luck and have thanked them for their efforts in 2017.