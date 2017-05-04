Frickley begin planning for next season

Plans for next season are already under way, Frickley Athletic manager Karl Rose has confirmed to supporters.

Rose and his management team were present at a supporters club meeting and told fans that they were already working on ways of getting the club back to success after they have slipped into the Evo-Stik League’s first division following relegation.

Rose explained that it was difficult to pin players down at this stage of the season when they cannot officially sign Evo-Stik registration forms until July 1 so no player is actually confirmed as registered until that date.

He told fans that the way signings were made could take a number of different forms.

“Sometimes the management team have contacts with clubs and that moves a transfer forward,” said Rose.

“Sometimes clubs contact Frickley and sometimes it’s personal relationships that help players come to us.”

Frickley have not heard yet whether they will be placed in the First Division North or South with official ratification not until the league’s AGM in the summer.