Frickley aiming to get top three place back

With their FA Trophy hopes over for another year Frickley Athletic get back to the bread and butter of the Evo-Stik League and will be aiming to restore their top three position with a game against possible promotion rivals this Saturday.

After being away on Trophy duty the Blues have dropped down the table to fifth, but can move straight back up if they can collect three points from their game away at Leek Town (kick-off 3pm).

Manager Spencer Fearn will be expecting another test for his team, however, with the home team looking to leapfrog Frickley as they go into the game just three places and two points behind them in the First Division South table.

Leek have had mixed results at home so far with just two wins from their seven league matches, although they have only lost twice at their Harrison Park ground.

They do boast a decent defensive record with only 13 goals conceded so far in 14 matches so it will be a big test for a Frickley side loaded with striking talent.

Fearn will have top scorer Jacob Hazel back after suspension and he also has skipper Gavin Allott and the willing Steve Hopewell at his disposal plus new boy Danny Frost, itching to build on his goal scoring start for the club in the one game he has played so far – he was unable to play in the FA Trophy defeat at Ashton United.

Frickley quickly follow up with another game next Tuesday when they travel to Sheffield FC for the third time this season – this time for a Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup tie kicking off at 7.45pm. The Blues have won there in the league and FA Trophy and will be out for a hat-trick.