Frickley aiming to do better on away days

Frickley athletic will be looking to improve their away record in the Evo-Stik First Division South when they travel to play Market Drayton Town this Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Spencer Fearn’s men have won six of their eight home matches in the league, but have only won twice on their travels in the First Division South and have not enjoyed away day success since winning at Sheffield on September 12.

They have drawn three times and have won a couple of cup ties at Sheffield, but know they need to more victories in their away games if they are to challenge leaders Basford United, who are currently 10 points clear at the top and 12 ahead of fourth-placed Frickley from a game fewer.

The Blues will travel in confidence this weekend, however, after a run of just one defeat in their last nine matches in all competitions.

Frickley have been handed a home draw in the third round of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup when they will play either Dinnington or Athersley Recreation on a date still to be arranged.

The Blues have been handed a boost with Cameron Hough signing a deal to stay with the club until the end of the season with an option for a year’s extension.

Pleased manager Fearn said: “We were delighted to get Cam to join us in the first place and now he has committed to us for the rest of the season.

“We need to remember that he is 18 years old, but he shows composure on the ball and maturity way beyond his 18 years. He is one of our top performers and will only get better as he continues to learn.”

Frickley would like to hear from anyone who is interested in acting as a steward on matchdays. Anyone interested can email the club on frickley athletic1910@gmail.com