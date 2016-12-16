Frickley aim to push on after big win

Frickley Athletic are aiming to continue their improved recent away form and put more distance between themselves and the relegation places when they travel to play Nantwich Town in the Evo-Stik Premier League on Saturday

The Blues have won four of their last six away matches in league and cup and are now five points clear of the bottom four, although they have played more games than most of their rivals.

Their improved confidence showed with the way they dominated against Ilkeston last Saturday, buoyed by new striker Curtly Martin-Wyatt, formerly of Goole, who was brought in by manager Lee Morris late last week.

After his impressive debut hat-trick he is sure to retain his place in the team for the trip to Nantwich when the Blues are expecting a tougher challenge. Their hosts are in ninth and go into the game on the back of a great 3-1 win at top three Whitby Town last Saturday.

Martin-Wyatt is available for sponsorship and anyone interested in doing so can get in touch with commercial manager Charlotte via email at graves_charlotte@yahoo.com or ring 07834688944.