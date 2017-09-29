Frickley aim to bounce back again

Frickley Athletic manager Spencer Fearn will be hoping his team show their bouncebackability once again when they take on Bedworth United at Westfield Lane this Saturday in the Evo-Stik First Division South.

The Blues saw their three-match winning run ended with a 3-2 loss at Kidsgrove Athletic last weekend, but after every previous defeat so far this season they have hit straight back to win and Fearn will want that to be the case again as his team look to hold onto their top three position. Bedworth have picked up only one point on their travels so far while Frickley have won their last four home league matches, scoring 14 goals in the process.

Frickley are also in action next Wednesday when they travel to play a Carlton Town side currently residing in the bottom half of the table.

The club has launched a new fundraiser, the ‘100 Club’, with the board feeling the time is right for its lottery to be freshened up in line with the renaissance going through the club as a whole. More details from the club website.