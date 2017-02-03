Frickley add pacy Porritt to squad

Frickley Athletic have added a player to their squad and lost one as they continue to use the loan market.

Manager Lee Morris is pleased to have completed the loan signing of Luke Porritt from Guiseley, a pacy midfielder or winger who went straight into the team for last Saturday’s game at Coalville and provided an assist for a goal on his Blues debut.

But the Blues have lost Andre Johnson, who has returned to his parent club, Corby, after his loan spell ended.

Frickley are back at home this Saturday and looking to get back to winning ways after their run of three victories was ended at Coalville. On a bad day for the club rivals Sutton Coldfield Town and Corby Town both won to cut the gap to three and four points respectively behind the fifth from bottom Blues.

Corby are the visitors to Westfield Lane this Saturday and will travel with renewed confidence after victories in their last two Evo-Stik Premier League matches. But a win for Frickley can take them seven points clear of Town with two games in hand.