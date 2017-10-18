Frickley academy players set to step up

A number of additional players from the club’s academy are set to be given an opportunity in the first team as Frickley Athletic manager Spencer Fearn continues to give youth a chance.

In recent games academy products Dan Palmer and Morgan Armitt have featured for the first team and now Callum Doherty, James Brookes, Alex Starcenko and Liam Carrick, from the under 19s, have all signed on non–contract forms with the first team.

NEFA Academy players Lewis Szanto, Marcio Vieira and Markus Birkelund, who have been under the guidance of Andy McKnight, have also penned deals.

Manager Fearn said: “The lads have been training with the first team for a while and we are intending for them to feature in some of the up and coming cup games so that we can see them play first team football and assess them further.

“All have impressed and the future is certainly looking very bright.”

A further academy product, Jack Burton, has penned a deal that will keep him at Frickley until the end of the 2018-19 season.

The 19 year old has broken into the first team and delivered some impressive performances that has prompted Fearn to secure his services for a longer period.

He said: “Jack has done well, he works tremendously hard, is versatile and is always looking to improve.

“He has signed a contract until he end of the season, with the club having the option of extending this for the following season. We see Jack as being an important part of the squad we are building and yet again we see the importance of the work Mick Thompson, Darren Greene and Penny Wall do with our academy.”