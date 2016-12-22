Fog foils Frickley’s bid to climb table

Despite the rarity of having their game abandoned because of fog last Saturday, Frickley Athletic go into the festive period outside the relegation places in the Evo-Stik Premier League.

Lee Morris’s men were denied a chance to put more distance between themselves and the bottom four teams when their match at Nantwich Town was called off after half-time.

The game stood at 0-0 at the break and when the fog thickened the referee took the players off the pitch early in the second half. He gave it 25 minutes for conditions to improve, but when they did not he was left with no option but to abandon the game.

The Blues had done well to stay in the game as they were forced to field a weakened team, with manager Morris having to start. They only had three substitutes and one of those was back-up goalkeeper Josh Diggles.

They will now await the league ruling on when the game will be staged again. Frickley’s league game at home to Skelmersdale, meanwhile, which was postponed due to bad weather in November, will now be played on Saturday, January 7 with a 3pm kick-off.

Before then the Blues travel to the north east to play Spennymoor Town on Boxing Day (kick-off 3pm). They go into the match fifth from bottom, four points above Sutton Coldfield Town who have played a game more, and five ahead of Ilkeston who now only have three games in hand. They remain eight clear of Skelmersdale and have a 12-point advantage on basement club Corby Town.

With three wins from their last four away games they can travel with some confidence, although Christmas opponents Spennymoor are battling at the opposite end of the table with their 1-1 draw at Stourbridge leaving them sixth from top with two games in hand on four of the teams above them.

Frickley are also in action in another tough looking match on Monday, January 2 when they host fourth-placed Whitby Town (kick-off 3pm).

Manager Morris knows there is work to do, but is pleased with the progress made since he took over.

He said: “If somebody had said two-and-a-half months ago that we would be clear of the relegation zone I would have snapped their hands off.

“We’re slowly getting there. We’ve got a smashing bunch of lads in the dressing room so I’ve every faith we’ll stay up.

“People say it’s going to go right to the wire, but it would be nice to be safe before the end. I think we’ve picked up 23 points from 48 we’ve had available so it is a good turn around.”