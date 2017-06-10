Fearn: We can create something special at Frickley

Frickley Athletic’s new manager and board member Spence Fearn believes that with the help of the community and supporters something special can be built at the club.

Fearn, who took over from Karl Rose as the Blues’ third manager in less than 12 months, sees great potential at Westfield Lane on and off the field and hopes he can help untap that.

But he has also been pleased to meet some dedicated volunteers at the club who have helped to keep it going in recent years and will continue to be vital if Frickley are get to their Evo-Stik Premier League place back and maybe go beyond that division.

He said: “It’s important the local community are with us.

“It’s not a case of coming in and saying this is our club and we will run it as we see fit. The committee there will remain, we’ve spent some time with them in the last few weeks and they are all fantastic people.

“There’s a lot of good volunteers at Frickley and without these the club doesn’t survive so it’s very much about the community being involved where possible.

“We’ve been to a couple of the local academies and colleges to try to get them more involved. Obviously there’s our own academy as well, the under 19s won their league last season. We’ve got 150 young lads and a girls team representing the club at junior level and we want to get them involved as well.

“Myself and Ryan (McKnight) have met a variety of people with the club’s interest at heart. People like Jon Hood who’s Mr Frickley and been there for many, many years and it’s really important that all these people remain as well as new people joining.

“We can create something special because there’s a lot of potential at the club and that’s the real attraction.”

Fearn and fellow new director Ryan McKnight see their move to Frickley as a long term project.

He added: “Things don’t happen overnight in football.

“There’s a lot of good stuff happening at the football club and there’s a few areas they can improve, that’s obviously why we’re there.

“The supporters want to get behind the club and they want to see a winning team. We will be judged by results, which is fair enough.

“It’s no good improving things off the pitch if on the pitch it’s not working so well. So we need to get some good lads on board, lads that have a good work ethic.

“They’re the type of players I’ve always recruited and that’s why Maltby had so much success, because of the type of players who were there. It’s all about the team not individuals.”