Fearn takes over from Rose as Frickley manager

Frickley Athletic are under new management again after Karl Rose’s second stint was brought to an end this week and Spencer Fearn brought in after a successful spell at Maltby Main.

The announcement came out of the blue after Rose had begun to make plans for life in the Evo-Stik First Division, but the change follows a deal made by the Blues with the North of England Football Academy who will provide investment and additional assistance for the club.

NEFA are headed up by chief executive, Ryan McKnight, who in addition to his role with them works as a consultant to the UK football industry.

He has held previous roles as editor-in-chief of football industry group FCBusiness, chief executive of the World Football Academy (UK), chief executive at Stockport County and has run his own consultancy and research unit into the professional game for the past three years.

Joining McKnight will be Spencer Fearn, who has been appointed as first team manager.

He has worked off the field at East Stirling and Stockport County and over the past three years has been managing in non-league. He turned around NCE League strugglers Maltby Main and has managed 100 games with a 42 per cent win rate. He will be qualified at UEFA B this August and is qualified to sports psychology level 4 and management and strategic management level 7.

Fearn is also a development coach with Rotherham United and has previously managed numerous professional boxers with good friend David Coldwell up to world championship level. Both he and McKnight will join the club’s existing board.

Frickley have also appointed John Stancliffe, a UEFA B licence coach, as assistant manager. He has previously played for Harrogate Town, Guiseley and was a first year professional with Scarborough. He was part of the coaching team at Maltby Main. Dan Mills is joining as first team scout and he will be responsible for scouting opponents and aiding recruitment.

Frickley have placed on record their thanks to outgoing manager Karl Rose and his team for all of their efforts over the past five years, wishing them all the best in the future.

A meeting of supporters will be planned in the coming weeks to give fans the opportunity to get to know the new management team and board members.

Outgoing Frickley chairman Gareth Dando said: “We’d like to welcome Spencer, Ryan and their team to the club and wish them every success in the future.”