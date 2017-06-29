Fans help out at Frickley Athletic ground

Frickley Athletic have thanked fans who took time out to help the club get ready for the new season with valuable work undertaken at the Westfield Lane ground.

The club held working days at the ground on the last two Saturdays when the main job was putting up the concrete fence posts behind the Town End goals. A general ground tidy up also took place as well as getting the benches ready for the dressing rooms.

Ex-Frickley manager Karl Rose, meanwhile, has returned to another of his former clubs after being announced as the new manager of Goole AFC.

Rose, along with James Dudgeon and Lee Stratford, is back at Goole, five years after leaving to take over at Frickley.

Frickley Academy FC under 19s started their pre-season training last Tuesday evening at Minsthorpe College on the grass pitches there. Old and new players are welcome to come along and train or trial for the upcoming season with the sessions now every week from 6.30pm.

The side play in the Northern Alliance League and were league champions of the Central Division last season. Inquiries to Mick Thompson on 07766 734489.