Ex-Football League club striker joins Frickley

Frickley Athletic have added a former Football League forward to their ranks, but have allowed several players to leave ahead of their return to action at Westfield Lane this Saturday.

The Blues were left without a game last weekend, but face a home double header in the next week with matches against Sutton Coldfield Town in the Evo-Stik Premier League (kick-ff 3pm) and Frecheville CA in the quarter-finals of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup next Tuesday (kick-off 7.45pm).

Both are important for the club with the first of them against opponents just one place below them in the table and three points behind following their 1-0 win over Ilkeston last Saturday. The cup tie sees Frickley aiming to continue their defence of the trophy, which ends in a big final at a Football League ground.

They go into the matches buoyed by their last-gasp morale-boosting victory over Skelmersdale United, which has kept them clear of the relegation places, and they will be able to include new signing Waide Fairhurst, who has arrived from National League side Boston United.

Sheffield-born striker Fairhurst, 27, has joined Frickley on an initial five- week loan deal. Renowned for being an energetic, creative forward, who is just as effective with either foot, he is a versatile attacker, capable of playing anywhere along the front line and will compliment the forwards already at the club as manager Lee Morris looks to increase the Blues’ scoring power in the second half of the season.

Fairhurst has in the past been praised for his work-rate and stamina and he has previously been with Torquay, Macclesfield, FC Halifax and Lincoln City.

He started out as a junior with Doncaster Rovers, playing 10 games for them before going on to Macclesfield Town where he made 37 appearances and scored 14 goals in an initial spell before returning in 2014-15 to play 32 times, netting 13 times.

Frickley, meanwhile, have helped to make room for Fairhurst by releasing the registrations of Jamie Greene, who has joined Mickleover, and Sam Hanna, who has left for Sheffield FC.

The Blues have also allowed two players to sign dual registration forms to allow them to get some more game time.

Cameron Rigby is now dual regged with Maltby Main for three months while Joe Thornton is dual regged with Handsworth Parramore.