Curtly’s volley good finish boosts Frickley

Frickley Athletic’s encouraging start to the year continued as they moved six points clear of the relegation zone following a second successive victory in the Evo-Stik Premier League.

A 2-0 success against fourth from bottom Sutton Coldfield Town could prove vital come the end of the season as it lifted the Blues two wins ahead of them with two games in hand. They also have a seven point advantage over third from bottom Corby Town having played two matches fewer than them as well.

It could have been different as Frickley were indebted to goalkeeper Sebastian Malkowski early on with three top notch saves to deny Sutton in the first 15 minutes. But once they got into the game the Blues went on to dominate.

Their first sight of goal came on 20 minutes when new signing Waide Fairhurst came up with a good piece of control and got a shot off only to see the ball go just wide.

Gary Stohrer went on a strong run, but his shot from the edge of the box went just wide and Tyler Williams’ fine break and cross led to Luke Mangham seeing his shot deflected wide.

Frickley went ahead with a great goal on 40 minutes as Curtly Martin-Wyatt found the target with a well struck waist high volley from the edge of the area after Fairhurst flicked the ball on from Stohrer’s cross.

The Blues stayed on top in the second half as the Sutton keeper was forced to turn over a Rhys Meynell header from a corner.

They doubled their advantage on the hour after Luke Mangham broke down the right and chipped the ball in. Martin-Wyatt turned provider this time, flicking on for Fairhurst to mark his debut with a goal as he volleyed home from eight yards out.

More good build-up play could have led to a third home goal with Macauley Parkinson shooting over from about six yards out.

Jack Waters took a heavy knock and had to go off with Jack Burton replacing him. Joe Pugh and Andre Johnson also came on and Frickley saw out the remainder of the game in comfortable fashion to earn their vital three points.

After their slow start it was an impressive display with Fairhurst proving a big hit on his debut after coming in following the loss of Kuda Muskwe, whose loan spell from Rotherham United ended last week. The forward has moved to Harrogate Town where he scored on his debut as he did at Frickley.