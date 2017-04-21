Cup final joy for Hemsworth team

Hemsworth MW Reserves lifted the Wakefield Sunday League’s President’s Cup thanks to a tightly fought 2-1 success over Rocking Horse in the final played at the Nostell MW ground.

A vastly improved Rocking Horse outfit under Gareth Haycock, who only mustered one win the whole of last season, matched their much fancied higher tier Hemsworth side stride by stride in a tense final.

An own goal by Josh Hesslegrave gave Hemsworth the lead inside the opening five minutes. Rocking Horse equalised within two minutes when a long-punt from defence found their speed-merchant, George Crowcroft, who broke clear of his marker to steer the ball past onrushing keeper Nathan Hurst.

Both sides laboured without creating any clear-cut chances before an un-necessary push inside the penalty area following a corner in the 48th minute earned Hemsworth a spot kick, which was duly converted by Liam Haller for what proved to be the winning goal.

A late rally saw Rocking Horse force a goal-line clearance before Crowcroft narrowly failed to divert the ball over the line following a crossfield pass from Duane Everitt. At the other end, Aiden Holt drew a save at the second attempt from keeper Steve McDermott as the game finished 2-1.

The President’s Cup was presented to Hemsworth captain Jay Smith, by league officer Terry Whelan. The man of the match award, sponsored by Cup & Shields (Castleford), was presented to Jay Smith by league official Ian Waldie. The match ball for the final was sponsored by Main Fisheries, East Ardsley.

A late goal from striker Jimmy Eyles sealed the fate of Hemsworth MW as they went down to a 2-0 defeat to Shepherds Arms in the Wakefield Sunday League’s Premiership One League Cup final.

Both sides produced football of the highest standard, but the outcome was decided by two clinical finishes with Joe Walton scoring the first goal.

Hemsworth arrived with only one substitute on their bench, but dominated the opening exchanges. Both Lee Carrington and Tom Dews went close while at the other end, Brandon Kane forced a full length save from keeper Tom Chestney.

Shepherds took the lead in the 32nd minute when a clever Brandon Kane pass found striker Walton who produced a composed finish.

Five minutes later, Luke Chestney almost hauled his side level before seeing his long range effort tipped over by keeper Ryan Donoghue.

Livewire Eyles forced an outstanding stop from Hemsworth keeper Chestney and it stayed 1-0 to the interval.

The second period saw a tit-for-tat affair with chances at both ends. Kilner and Walton threatened for Shepherds while Lee Holdsworth went close with a set-piece before Tom Dews saw his effort cleared off the line by Tom Brook.

However, in the 83rd minute a well-taken goal sealed this excellent contest. A break on the right by Walton and his cut-back pass forced Eyles to adjust his stride by two backward steps before steering a low drive on target.

The man of the match award, sponsored by Cup & Shields (Castleford), was presented to Shepherds Arms striker Joe Walton by league official Steve Mercer. The match ball was sponsored by Main Street Fisheries, East Ardsley.