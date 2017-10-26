Connolly at the double to boost Hemsworth MW

Two-Goal Nash Connolly fired Hemsworth MW back to winning ways in the Premier Division of the Toolstation NCE League.

After a goalless first half two strikes in the space of eight minutes by Connolly helped to complete a morale-boosting 2-0 home victory over Penistone Church.

The players had to battle tough windy and wet conditions and there was little in it until Connolly nipped in for the opener seven minutes into the second half when he got on the end of a Richard Collier cross.

Connolly’s second soon followed when he beat the keeper with a glancing header from Collier’s corner and there was no way back for Penistone.

The win was only Hemsworth’s second in their last seven matches and kept them in seventh place.

Manager Wayne Benn hopes his side can build on the victory. He said: We were a little more clinical and that has won the game for us.

“It was a good battling performance from us. Far from the perfect performance, but it was just about winning after the last few results. I’m so pleased for the lads and the clean sheet was an added bonus.

“Penistone are a good side and this is a step in the right direction. We must build on this now and start to show more consistency and put a good run together.”

Hemsworth will be aiming to move into the top six this Saturday when they host 17th-placed Athersley Recreation at the Yorkshire NuBuilds Stadium.