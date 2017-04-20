Collier is four star in Hemsworth MW victory

Richard Collier continued his recent good run of scoring in fine style as Hemsworth MW enjoyed an emphatic victory against struggling Armthorpe Welfare in the Premier Division of the Toolstation NCE League.

The former Glasshoughton Welfare attacker had scored four goals in the previous five games, but this time got four in the one match with Wells showing the form that can see them clinch a top 10 place with a 6-1 victory.

Hemsworth were ahead within four minutes as Nash Connolly smashed the ball into the net.

A good save by Sam Leigh to deny Liam Radford in a one-on-one kept Wells in front before Collier was denied by the home keeper.

Leigh saved well from Gary Collier, but it was 2-0 on 31 minutes as Billy Law put away Connolly’s ball and 3-0 two minutes later with Richard Collier scoring direct from a corner.

Into the second half more great play by Connolly set up Collier for his second.

Collier then completed his hat-trick on 82 minutes when he curled a shot past the home keeper.

Armthorpe pulled one back through Gary Collier. But Richard Collier had the last word with his fourth of the day for Wells.

Hemsworth host Staveley MW in their last home game of the season this Saturday (3pm).