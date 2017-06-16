Collier earns awards hat-trick with Hemsworth MW

Winger Richard Collier was the big winner at Hemsworth MW’s presentation night with a hat-trick of awards.

The left side attacker enjoyed a great first season in Hemsworth colours after arriving from Glasshoughton Welfare and won the players, manager’s and supporters player of the year awards.

He was presented with the awards by former England and Arsenal player and current Sky TV pundit Paul Merson, who was the guest speaker as last Saturday’s enjoyable presentation night.

A special award was presented to Shaun Pugh, of who first team manager Wayne Benn said: “Shaun has been awarded for his 30 plus years of service to the club.

“He is stepping away from the football side of things to concentrate on running the club off the pitch as one of three trustees.

“He is not leaving the club, in fact he will probably be busier than ever driving the club forward of the pitch!”

Phil Crapper, meanwhile, was awarded the Mark Crapper Memorial Award.

There was good news for the club in the week with construction company Yorkshire Nu Builds revealed as their new stadium sponsor.

But Wells have lost another key player from last season’s team following the departure of Nick Guest with influential midfielder Brice Tiani announced as joining NCE Division One side Yorkshire Amateur who are making some big signings in a bid to put a promotion challenge next season.