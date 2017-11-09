Collier at the double in impressive Hemsworth win

Hemsworth MW earned revenge for an earlier season FA Vase defeat at the hands of Liversedge as they turned on the style to run out 5-1 winners in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division last Saturday.

Wayne Benn’s men made it three wins on the spin in the league and took their goal tally to 11 in those matches with a first half blitz.

They were out of sight when four up within 28 minutes after playing some great attacking football that saw them back to their early season best.

A well taken goal by Richard Collier sent them on the way after just five minutes and they were two up seven minutes later as Brad Dockerty struck.

The flying start continued with Adam Wilson next to find the back of the net with a shot from 25 yards out.

Collier’s second made it 4-0 on 28 minutes and it was already effectively over as a contest against a side who had won 3-2 at the Yorkshire NuBuilds Stadium in the FA Vase in September.

Hemsworth had more chances, but were unable to take them until the second half when midfielder Adam Hayton struck to make it 5-0 on 67 minutes.

Liversedge kept plugging away and were rewarded with a goal as Jake Thompson scored, but it was too little, too late as far as they were concerned.

Despite the third straight win Wells remain in seventh place in the Premier, but they have games in hand on the two teams ahead of them. They are away to 15th-placed Thackley this Saturday (3pm).

Hemsworth were also in action on Tuesday night in the second round of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup at home to Grimethorpe Sports.

They could not replicate their weekend form as they lost 3-1 despite taking the lead through Chris Ovington after a good passing move on 25 minutes.

Grimethorpe levelled just after half-time through Steven Bennett and went ahead when Tony Bennett netted on 65 minutes. Wells were unable to hit back and a late goal by Tony Bennett sealed their fate.