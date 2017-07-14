Chloe chosen for GB soccer squad

UPTON’S Chloe Dixon has been selected for Team GB women’s football squad for the World University Games in Chinese Taipei which will held from August 19 to 30.

Chlole, a former Upton Primary School and Minsthorpe Community College pupil, plays for Sheffield FC Ladies.

She is one of 20 players from 14 universities who been been chosen for the Team GB squad following rigorous selection trials.

The squad features 15 English, three Welsh and two Scottish players who will travel to Hong Kong in early August for a training camp before competing in pool D of the 13-team tournament against Russia and South Africa.

The World University Games (WUGS) sees athletes come together to compete across 22 sports.

Last time Team GB entered a women’s football team was the 2013 Games in Kazan, where the side won the tournament by beating Mexico 6-2 in the gold medal match.

Known for being a breeding ground of future women’s football stars, the 2013 team included three current Lionesses, Chelsea Ladies’ Fran Kirby and Manchester City’s Izzy Christensen and Demi Stokes.

Striker Chloe, who celebrated her 21st birthday two days ago, has just graduated from Barnsley University with a sports-related degree and will start training shortly to be a PE teacher.

After attending Upton Primary School and Minsthorpe Community College, she studied at Balby Carr Community Sports College for two years.

Chloe was a member of the Balby Carr team that won the English Schools FA Under 18s Girls Trophy in both 2013 and 2014.

Chloe scored the clinching goal when Balby Carr recovered from 2-1 down to beat John Madejski Academy (Reading) 4-2 in extra time in the 2014 final at Coventry’s Ricoh Arena.

Chloe joined Sheffield FC Ladies during the 2014-15 season from Doncaster Rovers Belles after a short spell at Sheffield United Ladies.

She enjoyed an exceptional first season at Sheffield FC, finishing as the reserve team’s top goal scorer.

She progressed to the first-team squad last year and has re-signed to play for Sheffield FC again next season in the FA Women’s Super League.