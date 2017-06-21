Away start for Leeds United at Bolton

Leeds United will begin their 2017-18 season with an away game against one of the teams promoted to the EFL Championship when they travel to play Bolton Wanderers on Sunday, August 6 in front of the SKY TV cameras.﻿

The Whites’ first league home game will take place the following Saturday (August 12) with Simon Grayson’s Preston North End coming to Elland Road, quickly followed by Fulham on Tuesday, August 15.

Away games at Sunderland and Nottingham Forest end the opening month for United who will be looking to get off to a good start under new head coach Thomas Christiansen

Boxing Day will see the Whites away to Burton Albion while on New Years Day United are at home to Nottingham For.

Leeds finish the regular season at home to Queens Park Rangers on Sunday, May 6﻿.

Other notable games include a first meeting with Garry Monk’s Middlesbrough at Elland Road on November 18 and the first of many Yorkshire derbies away to Sheffield Wednesday on September 30.