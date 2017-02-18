Ackworth Juniors attain Charter Standard

Ackworth Juniors Football Club are delighted to announce that they have been recognised and rewarded by the West Riding FA with the much sought after Charter Standard Club accolade.

Club secretary Andy Coupland is delighted that Ackworth have attained the Charter status, which is the result of much hard work from the Juniors.

He said: “I cannot really begin to explain how thrilled and honoured everyone connected with Ackworth Juniors should feel about the great news of this award and recognition.

“The club has really worked tirelessly to achieve and reach the high standards and benchmark required to be granted this honour by the West Riding FA. It’s a kitemark which proves that we as a club are doing the right thing in the eyes of the FA.

“I’d like to once again thank the committee, coaching staff and the countless helpers at Ackworth Juniors, who strive not only on weekends, but throughout the week to ensure training goes ahead and matches are played in the right spirit.

“Our aim and goal is to make Ackworth Juniors one of the biggest clubs in the area.

“We already have teams playing at under 7s, 8s, 9s, 10s, 11s, 12s, 13s and 14s levels and our girls’ only teams at under 7s and under 8s levels go from strength to strength. In my eyes Ackworth Juniors can only go in one direction – and that’s very much upwards.

“We’ll be looking to build on this achievement and take the club to the next level – the Charter Standard Community Club award.”

Ackworth Juniors’ child welfare officer Phyl Stokes added: “This accolade shows we are serious about the welfare of our players, parents and volunteers by having all the required criteria in place to meet the charter standard. This will put our local and footballing community’s minds at peace knowing their children’s welfare is well looked after.”