Featherstone set to sign Scotland prop Brooks

FEATHERSTONE Rovers are expected to complete the signing of Scotland prop Sam Brooks after he was released by Widnes Vikings.

Rovers are closing in on Brooks who left Widnes earlier this week.

Former Wigan Warriors academy player Brooks, who has also played for Halifax, Rochdale and Whitehaven, made his Scotland debut against France in the 2015 European Championship.

He made his Super League debut for Widnes against Catalans Dragons in Perpignan last year and scored one try in five appearances for the Vikings.

Widnes head coach Denis Betts told the club’s website: “Sam found opportunities limited this season and requested to be released from his contract in order to pursue other career opportunities.

“We have respected that decision and he leaves with our best wishes for his future career.”

Brooks said: “I have found my game time limited at the Vikings and at this stage in my career it is important to me that I play rugby league regularly.

“By moving on I will have the opportunity to pursue a career in the game elsewhere.”