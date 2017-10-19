Featherstone set to announce handful of warm-up matches

FEATHERSTONE Rovers are finalising plans for a handful of warm-up fixtures ahead of the 2018 campaign.

Last Boxing Day they visited Halifax at The Shay and then had home friendlies in January against Hunslet Hawks in the annual Gareth Swift Memorial match, against York City Knights in Ian Hardman’s testimonial game and against Super League clubs Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos.

Rovers won 38-14 at Halifax and beat Hunslet 52-6, York 46-4 and Wakefield 28-20. They suffered their only pre-season defeat when they lost 24-0 to Leeds.

Latest £500 Rovers lottery winners are Y Edwards (L6222), D Baulk (G0196), N Thornes (J5712), K Harris (O5977). Friday: No winner (£1,500 rollover). £5 consolation prize: G Jowitt (V4122).