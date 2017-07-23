Featherstone’s Super 8s opponents now known

Have your say

FEATHERSTONE Rovers will have home games in the Super 8s Qualifiers against Warrington Wolves, Leigh Centurions and Hull Kingston Rovers.

Their away fixtures are at London Broncos, Halifax, Catalans Dragons and Widnes Vikings.

Rovers finished fourth in the Kingstone Press Championship for the second successive season after Halifax pipped them for third spot by beating table-toppers Hull KR 28-6 at The Shay this afternoon.

Dates for the Super 8s fixtures for Betfred Super League, The Qualifiers and Kingstone Press Championship Shield will be announced at 8am on Wednesday.