Featherstone’s new first-team captain will be revealed next week

Featherstone Rovers’ new skipper for 2017 will be revealed on Thursday, February 2.

Head coach Jon Sharp will announce who will captain the side when the club stages ‘An Evening With The Rovers’ in the Cappers Bar (7pm start).

The event, which is being hosted by Radio Yorkshire’s Mark Wilson, has been designed to officially launch the new season.

It will kick off with a fans’ forum which will give supporters a chance to quiz club chairman Mark Campbell and general manager Davide Longo.

The Featherstone’s 2017 squad and the club’s new mascot, who replaces Bluebeard, will be formally introduced to fans.

Player and kit sponsors will be greeted by their chosen Rovers player.

The evening will close with supporters being able to engage in a question-and-answer session with a selection of players, who will be joined on stage by team boss Sharp.

Admission to the event is free of charge,with doors opening at 6.30pm.