Featherstone’s display delights Sharp

Coach Jon Sharp was “delighted” with Featherstone’s display in Sunday’s 46-4 victory against York City Knights.

League One York managed just one try in reply to Featherstone’s nine in Ian Hardman’s testimonial match.

“We only conceded a try from an interception. We’ve not conceded a try in open play in three games so that’s something we are really pleased about,” said Sharp.

Centre Jason Walton and full-back Ian Hardman each scored two tries and Matty Wildie, playing at scrum-half, was involved in much of Featherstone’s best work as they bagged their third pre-season win after earlier beating Halifax and Hunslet.

“Walton gives me lots of options,” added Sharp.

“He can play in a variety of positions. He is powerful and strong and has some skill as well so I am really delighted that we were able to sign someone like him at such a late stage. I was patient and waited and waited and fortunately he came along and he’s just been a revelation for us.

“Ian Hardman’s attitude is great and his professionaliam is outstanding. That rubs off on the rest and today he looked like he’d got a few more years left in him so I am delighted for him and his family.

“I’ve also got to compliment Matty wildie who is playing extremely well as a pivot returning after 12 months.”