Featherstone Rovers to take on Halifax at Summer Bash

The 2018 Summer Bash fixtures have been released and will see a full round of Championship fixtures taking place across the Bank Holiday weekend of May 26 and 27 at Bloomfield Road, home of Blackpool FC, for the fourth consecutive year.

Following the success of the previous three years with a record attendance of 16,444 in 2017, the seaside resort will once again host a weekend of exciting Championship Rugby League action. The Summer Bash will welcome newly promoted Toronto Wolfpack for the first time and they will face a difficult game as they take on 2016 Championship League Leaders, Leigh Centurions.

Newly promoted Barrow Raiders will kick-off proceedings against Sheffield Eagles at 3pm on the Saturday followed by two 2017 high flyers as Halifax take on Featherstone Rovers at 5.15pm. Toronto Wolfpack will take on Leigh Centurions in the final match of the day when they meet at 7.30pm.

The 2018 Summer Bash will once again be shown live on Sky Sports and the Sunday entertainment will start with Toulouse Olympique facing London Broncos at 1pm. Two local derbies will close the weekend as Rochdale Hornets and Swinton Lions take to the field in a Lancashire derby at 3.15pm before the Yorkshire derby between Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams at 5.30pm brings the 2018 event to a close.

Rugby Football League chief operating officer Ralph Rimmer said: “The Summer Bash is a great event which has grown year on year with a record crowd enjoying the weekend in 2017.

“In 2018 we can expect another fantastic weekend of first class Championship action and all Rugby League fans will look forward to six fantastic fixtures including a new exciting element with Toronto’s first appearance at the event.”

The 2018 Summer Bash fixtures are as follows:

Saturday May 26

Barrow Raiders v Sheffield Eagles (3.00pm)

Halifax RLFC v Featherstone Rovers (5.15pm)

Toronto Wolfpack v Leigh Centurions (7.30pm)

Sunday May 27

Toulouse Olympique v London Broncos (1.00pm)

Rochdale Hornets v Swinton Lions (3.15pm)

Batley Bulldogs v Dewsbury Rams (5.30pm)

Ticket prices for the 2018 Summer Bash cost £25 for an adult day ticket and £40 for the weekend and can be bought by visiting rugby-league.com/tickets or by calling the Rugby League Ticket Hotline on 0844 856 113.