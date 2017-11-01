Featherstone Rovers fixtures for 2018 confirmed

Featherstone Rovers have been handed a home start as they look to launch a 2018 season in which they hope to reach the Kingstone Press Championship play-offs once again.

John Duffy’s men are set to begin next season where they ended the last one, against Halifax, who also made the Qualifiers last season.

Rovers are also due to play Halifax in a pre-season warm-up game on Sunday, January 14 and will play their West Yorkshire rivals in the Summer Bash. Featherstone’s first away game sees them make the long travel to play likely promotion rivals Toulouse on February 11 while the first five weeks brings a tough start with fixtures also against London Broncos, Sheffield Eagles and Leigh Centurions.

Rovers fans aiming to make their first-ever trip to see their team play Toronto Wolfpack in Canada will have to wait for the final game of the regular season, on Saturday, July 28.

The home game with Toronto will be the first Easter game, on Friday, March 30, while Rovers are away to Rochdale on Easter Monday.

The 2018 season sees Rugby League continue with the structure that involves the 12 Betfred Super League clubs and 12 Championship clubs splitting into the Super 8s after 23 rounds to determine promotion, relegation and Grand Final winners.

Each team will play 23 games in the regular season, home and away against the other 11 clubs and following the success of the 2017 Summer Bash, which saw record crowds travel to Blackpool, all clubs will return to Bloomfield Road over the Bank Holiday weekend at the end of May. Sky Sports will once again screen all six matches from the Summer Bash at Blackpool.

Rovers’ 2018 fixtures:

Sunday, Feb 4: Halifax RLFC H 3.00pm

Sunday, Feb 11: Toulouse Olympique H 3.00pm

Sunday, Feb 18: London Broncos A 3.00pm

Sunday, Feb 25: Sheffield Eagles H 3.00pm

Sunday, Mar 4: Leigh Centurions A 3.00pm

Sunday, Mar 11: Swinton Lions H 3.00pm

Sunday, Mar 25: Batley Bulldogs A 3.00pm

Friday, Mar 30: Toronto Wolfpack H 3.00pm

Monday, Apr 2: Rochdale Hornets A 3.00pm

Sunday, Apr 8: Dewsbury Rams H 3.00pm

Sunday, Apr 15: Barrow Raiders A 3.00pm

Sunday, Apr 29: Batley Bulldogs H 3.00pm

Saturday, May 5: Toulouse A 3.30pm

Sunday, May 20: Leigh Centurions H 3.00pm

Saturday, May 26: Halifax RLFC A 5.15pm

Sunday, Jun 10: Dewsbury Rams A 3.00pm

Sunday, Jun 17: Barrow Raiders H 3.00pm

Sunday, Jun 24: Sheffield Eagles A 3.00pm

Sunday, Jul 1: Rochdale Hornets H 3.00pm

Sunday, Jul 8: Halifax RLFC A 3.00pm

Sunday, Jul 15: Swinton Lions A 3.00pm

Sunday, Jul 22: London Broncos H 3.00pm

Saturday, Jul 28: Toronto Wolfpack A 4.30pm