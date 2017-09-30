Featherstone rookie Hardcastle picks up hat-trick of awards

RISING star Josh Hardcastle claimed a hat-trick of awards at Featherstone Rovers’ 2017 player of the year presentation night.

The talented three-quarter has enjoyed a superb debut season in professional rugby league, having only joined the club from National Conference League neighbours Featherstone Lions prior to the start of the 2017 campaign.

Josh was named Supporters’ Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Top Try Scorer.

Hardcastle scored 15 tries in 28 appearances this year, crossing the whitewash during some of the season’s most vital moments to help seal Kingstone Press Championship and Ladbrokes Challenge Cup success.

Half-back Anthony Thackeray claimed the coveted Steven Mullaney Player of the Year award while John Davies collected the Players’ Player of the Year prize and Misi Taulapapa clinched the Try of the Season award for his acrobatic effort in Featherstone’s 44-18 victory over Bradford Bulls in April.

Jason Walton was handed the Hitman of the Year award after a season of blockbuster tackles and piercing runs, which have led to multiple tries.

Roger Chalkley, known to most at the LD Nutrition Stadium as ‘Zak’, was awarded the Clubman of the Year trophy – two years to the day the Rovers’ new stands, which he helped erect as part of the ‘Stand Gang’, were officially opened.

At the awards night the club paid tribute to Andy Bostock, who is retiring after playing for Rovers for seven years. Others leaving are Kyle Briggs, Scott Turner, Daniel Igbinedion and Jamie Cording.