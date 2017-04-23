Featherstone Male Voice Choir perform live at Rovers-Oldham cup tie

Featherstone Male Voice Choir will perform live before the Rovers-Oldham Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fifth round tie at LD Nutrition Stadium this afternoon (3pm kick-off).

The choir will perform a host of Wembley classics from 2.30pm as part of Rovers’ 50th Wembley anniversary celebrations.

They will also sing ‘Abide With Me’ - the sport’s traditional Challenge Cup final anthem.

The choir, founded in 1963, boasts more than 70 members who travel from across the district to practice and perform every week.

This afternoon’s game marks 50 years since Featherstone lifted the Challenge Cup for the first time in the club’s history by beating Barrow at Wembley.

There will also be pre-match entertainment by the Rovers Dance Academy before Malcolm Dixon, who skippered Featherstone to Wembley back in 1967, will lead the current Rovers team out onto the field.