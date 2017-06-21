Featherstone coach Sharp: There’s no margin for error in tonight’s match

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS will go all guns blazing against visitors Swinton Lions in a “must-win” game tonight (8pm).

It is the middle fixture in a spell of three matches in 10 days for Rovers, who lost 58-0 at Leeds Rhinos in a Ladbrokes Challenge Cup quarter-final last Friday and visit second-placed London Broncos in the Kingstone Press Championship on Sunday.

Swinton are third from bottom and in desperate need of points to hold off Dewsbury Rams in the battle against relegation.

Sharp said: “We’ve got to win - it is a must-win game for us.

“It is as tight as a drum and there’s no margin for error.

“There’s probably four teams going for three spots in the top-four - behind Hull KR - and they are all winning.

“We’ve got to keep going and if we beat Swinton we’ll go above Toulouse into third so it’s a big one.”

Sharp insisted Rovers are not looking past tonight to Sunday’s game.

He said: “I am going to pick my strongest team because we can’t afford to slip up and we’ve got to score some points.

“If we take our eye off the Swinton game we will get beaten.

“They are a very good attacking team and they challenge you a lot.

“They’ve had nine days to prepare so they will be ready and looking forward to it, but we are as well.”

Rovers’ players trained on Sunday. Sharp reckons confidence has not been damaged by the defeat at Leeds and they have learned valuable lessons.

“We were disappointed because we think we can play better,” he said.

“But I couldn’t fault the commitment and endeavour.

“The team we came up against were absolutely brilliant, they were outstanding and their execution was exceptional.

“The scoreline wasn’t great, but we need to understand if you don’t control the ball against a really good team you get hurt.”