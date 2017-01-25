Featherstone are 12-1 to finish top of Championship

Bookies have installed Featherstone Rovers as joint third favourites to finish top of the Kingstone Press Championship in the regular season.

Hull Kingston Rovers, relegated from Super League last season, are red-hot favourites at 1-5 on with Sky Bet.

London Broncos are next in the betting at 8-1 followed by Featherstone Rovers and Batley Bulldogs who are both 12-1.

Halifax are 16-1, Toulouse 20-1, Oldham 25-1, Swinton 33-1, Bradford Bulls and Sheffield Eagles both 40-1, Dewsbury 50-1 and Rochdale 66-1.

Featherstone and Batley are both 4-1 for a top-two finish with Hull KR 1-100 on and London 5-4.